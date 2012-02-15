By Alistair Barr

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 15 EBay Inc Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan said on Wednesday that PayPal's transaction margins will be compressed "a little" as the payment processor moves from its online base into physical stores.

PayPal's transaction margins are currently about 65 percent, Swan told investors during a conference in San Francisco.

"We expect those to be compressed a little bit," the executive added.

PayPal's growth offline is expected to be higher and the market opportunity is much larger than online. PayPal's offline operating margin income is also expected to be higher, Swan added.

PayPal, a payments leader online, is trying to persuade big retailers to use the service in thousands of physical stores. Home Depot Inc, the largest home improvement retailer, is testing the service and Office Depot Inc has also signed up.

While margins may be lower offline, the market is much bigger, so growth and operating profits could be higher in the future, Swan said.

"We feel very good about PayPal growth overall and our ability to expand our operating margins from where they are today," Swan added.