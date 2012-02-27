Feb 27 EBay Inc forecast robust
growth in its mobile commerce segment as the online commerce and
auction site expects more people to shop and pay via
smartphones.
The company has been making a particularly strong push in
mobile commerce and developing new applications for its
e-commerce platforms.
In 2012, eBay expects to do $8 billion in mobile commerce
retail volume, and its electronic payments system PayPal expects
to process $7 billion in mobile payment volume.
In 2011, eBay mobile commerce generated $5 billion in retail
volume, and PayPal mobile generated $4 billion in payment
volume.
In January eBay gave a conservative quarterly sales forecast
despite unveiling better-than-expected results, warning that a
weak European economy may take the gloss off rip-roaring growth
in online commerce.
The company also announced a new partnership with carrier
three.co.uk and strategic agreements with merchants such as
Yotel and entradas.com.
EBay shares closed at $36.36 on Friday on the Nasdaq.