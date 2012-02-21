LONDON, FEB 21 - EBay Inc's payment service PayPal will hire 1,000 new workers in Ireland over the next four years, the biggest job announcement by a single company in the country since its economic and unemployment crisis began four years ago.

Bailed out by the EU/IMF in late 2010 and midway through an unprecedented eight-year austerity drive, Irish unemployment has more than trebled to a near-20-year high of 14.2 percent in the aftermath of twin fiscal and banking crises.

PayPal, which set up a European base in Dublin nine years ago and already employs 1,400 people in the country, will take on the workers at a new operations centre in the north east county of Dundalk which opens in July.

"This is another big signal of confidence in our country," Prime Minister Enda Kenny told a news conference after announcing the jobs which include positions in customer service, risk prevention and sales.

"Ireland is now a stable and safe location for investment ... Our package of tax, talent, technology and track record is second to none."

While scores of workers are still being laid off as consumer spending continues to shrink, Dublin has succeeded in attracting the likes of Google and Facebook to Dublin thanks to its low corporate tax rates and educated, English-speaking workforce within the eurozone.

PayPal's vice president of global operations said the company, a dominant player in online payment, had looked at a number of areas outside Ireland before making its decision.

PayPal's announcement comes a day after Chinese leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping finished a three-day visit to Ireland by telling investors that Ireland's reputation as a technology hub was a big draw for Chinese companies.