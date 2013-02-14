DUBLIN Feb 14 EBay Inc will hire 450
people in Ireland, the company said on Thursday, almost a year
after handing the bailed out country its biggest post-crisis job
boost by hiring 1,000 new workers at its payment service PayPal.
Although likely to emerge from its 85 billion euro ($114.21
billion) EU/IMF bailout at the end of this year, Ireland still
has one of the highest unemployment rates in Europe, remaining
above 14 percent for almost 2-1/2 years.
Ireland's public sector continues to shrink but it has been
able to attract the likes of Google and Facebook
to Dublin thanks to its low corporate tax rates.
PayPal, which set up a European base in Ireland a decade
ago, will add the jobs to its customer services centre in the
north east county of Dundalk.
"This new announcement is exceptional news for Ireland,"
Prime Minister Enda Kenny said in a statement.
"Last week's agreement on bank debt will lead to further
investment as confidence in the Irish economy continues to
grow," he added, referring to the deal struck with the European
Central Bank to ease the burden on Ireland's state-owned bank
debt.