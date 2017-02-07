An eBay sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/File Photo

(This version of the Feb. 6 story corrects paragraph 1 to drop reference to improper tax accounting)

EBay Inc (EBAY.O) said on Monday it had identified a deficiency in the effectiveness of a control related to its tax accounting, which constituted a material weakness.

However, eBay said it would not have to restate financial results for any prior period due to the issue, which impacted the deferred tax asset and income tax benefit accounts. bit.ly/2kkBI5r

The company said it plans to implement certain reviews and documentation standards by the first quarter, and expects to remedy the issue by the end of this year.

