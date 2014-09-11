An eBay sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

SAN FRANCISCO EBay Inc's Chief Technical Officer Mark Carges has resigned to focus on "a family matter," the online retailer said on Thursday without naming a replacement.

Carges will "be taking a step back from a full time operating role in order to prioritize time with his family," eBay said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)