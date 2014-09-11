Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
SAN FRANCISCO EBay Inc's Chief Technical Officer Mark Carges has resigned to focus on "a family matter," the online retailer said on Thursday without naming a replacement.
Carges will "be taking a step back from a full time operating role in order to prioritize time with his family," eBay said in a statement on its website.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
SYDNEY Alphabet Inc's Google said it will challenge amended tax assessments issued by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which is trying to claw back billions of dollars from multinational corporations citing unpaid taxes.