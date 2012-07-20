* Sees Q3 shr $0.41 - $0.43, adj Q3 shr $0.52 - $0.54

* Sees FY shr $1.89 - $1.94, adj FY shr $2.28 - $2.33

July 19 EBay Inc on Thursday lowered its third-quarter and full-year earnings outlook to account for the impact of a $3 billion debt offering, which it priced earlier in the day.

The e-commerce company expects the debt offering to increase its interest expense by about $32 million in 2012.

The company now expects to earn 41 to 43 cents per share in the third quarter, down from 42 to 44 cents it was expecting earlier.

Excluding items, it expects net earnings of 52 to 54 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting eBay to earn 55 cents per share for the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company now expects to post a profit of $1.89 to $1.94 per share for the full year, down from its earlier view of $1.91 to $1.96 per share.

EBay, whose online marketplaces are the largest in the world, expects to earn between $2.28 and $2.33 per share on an adjusted basis.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $2.36 per share for the full year.

EBay did not change its revenue outlook for the quarter and the full year.

The company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings on Wednesday as more consumers shopped on its online marketplaces and used its PayPal payment service, prompting several brokerages to raise their share price targets and sending the stock up as much as 10 percent.