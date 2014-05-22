(Corrects first paragraph after eBay revises statement to say
hackers only copied "a large part" of its user database. Company
initially said hackers copied all 145 million customer records.)
BOSTON May 21 EBay Inc said that
hackers raided its network three months ago, stealing "a large
part" of a database containing information about all 145 million
of its customers in what could go down as one of the biggest
data breaches in history based on the number of accounts
accessed.
It advised customers to change their passwords immediately,
saying they were among the pieces of data stolen by cyber
criminals who carried out the attack between late February and
early March.
EBay spokeswoman Amanda Miller told Reuters those passwords
were encrypted and that the company had no reason to believe the
hackers had broken the code that scrambled them.
"There is no evidence of impact on any eBay customers,"
Miller said. "We don't know that they decrypted the passwords
because it would not be easy to do."
She said the hackers copied a massive user database that
contained those passwords, as well as email addresses, birth
dates, mailing addresses and other personal information, but not
financial data such as credit card numbers.
The company had earlier said a large number of accounts may
have been compromised, but declined to say how many.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Christopher Cushing)