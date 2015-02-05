Infineon Q2 oper profit up 30 pct on auto, industrial demand
FRANKFURT, May 4 German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit helped by its automotive and industrial activities.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 4 Paypal executive Don Kingsborough, who helped orchestrate the payments company's move into physical retail stores, stepped down in January, the company said on Wednesday.
His departure, which tech blog Re/code first reported, comes as the company competes with the likes of fast-growing startup Square, to get its payments system adopted in more retail chains nationwide.
In a statement, spokeswoman Amanda Miller said PayPal, which is slated to split from eBay Inc later this year, will keep testing and investing in various in-store payments systems. (Reporting by Edwin Chan)
FRANKFURT, May 4 German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit helped by its automotive and industrial activities.
BERLIN, May 4 German sportswear firm Adidas reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales and profits on Thursday, helped by strong growth in ecommerce and North America as it keeps up the pressure on arch-rival Nike.