SAN FRANCISCO Feb 4 Paypal executive Don
Kingsborough, who helped orchestrate the payments company's move
into physical retail stores, stepped down in January, the
company said on Wednesday.
His departure, which tech blog Re/code first reported, comes
as the company competes with the likes of fast-growing startup
Square to get its payments system adopted in more retail chains
across the United States.
PayPal, which is slated to split from eBay Inc
later this year, will keep testing and investing in various
in-store payments systems, eBay spokeswoman Amanda Miller said
in a statement.
Kingsborough was instrumental in PayPal's attempts to push
innovations such as in-store ordering and pickup and
physical-checkout payment at chains ranging from Home Depot Inc
to Jamba Juice.
But the company increasingly has had to contend with rivals
such as Square, which is popular with smaller businesses, and
Apple Inc's Apple Pay. Online commerce foe Amazon.com
Inc is also beginning to explore in-store payments.
It is unclear how much progress PayPal has made on that
front. eBay said it enjoys "a strong foothold in offline
retail," but analysts say it has been difficult for the tech
companies vying for checkout space to contend with the simple
convenience of debit or credit cards.
eBay did not say why Kingsborough decided to step down or
where he might be going. In an interview with Re/code, he said,
"I think we were able to move the needle, but I have to say I
leave a little frustrated in that I wish we as an executive team
would have done more."
His departure comes as eBay prepares to lay off some 7
percent of its workforce, or 2,400 jobs, including PayPal
employees, before the two companies split in the second half of
2015. That move would create an autonomous, stand-alone PayPal
that analysts say could be worth some $40 billion.
