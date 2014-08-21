(Adds details)
Aug 21 EBay Inc is considering a
spinoff of PayPal, its fast-growing payments unit, as soon as
next year, tech news website The Information reported, citing
sources.
Shares of the online retailer jumped nearly 4 percent to
$55.48 at midday.
EBay told potential candidates for the position of PayPal
chief executive officer, a post that David Marcus vacated in
June, about a possible spinoff of the payments unit, the website
reported. Marcus is now a Facebook Inc executive. (bit.ly/YEbKMj)
A PayPal spinoff would mark an about-face for the company.
EBay CEO John Donahoe has resisted demands by activist investor
Carl Icahn to hive off the payments service, saying PayPal was
integral to eBay's business - and vice versa - and a split would
not make sense.
"The board will continue to assess all alternatives to
create that long-term value and to enhance the growth and
competitive positions of both eBay and PayPal. This position has
not changed," eBay spokeswoman Amanda Miller said.
Whether eBay has decided to spin off all or part of PayPal,
and what structure that could take, remained unclear, The
Information reported.
Icahn eventually backed off from his demand in April, saying
that while he supported a PayPal split in the near future, now
was not the time. Some investors, however, feel an independent
PayPal can grow by attracting online retailers wary of rival
eBay.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Edwin Chan; editing by
Rodney Joyce)