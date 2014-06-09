SAN FRANCISCO, June 9 David Marcus, who has led eBay Inc's fast-growing payments unit PayPal, will step down from the e-commerce company on June 27 to run Facebook Inc's messaging products, eBay said on Monday.

EBay shares fell about 2 percent in trading after hours. Marcus has led PayPal, which has 148 million active users, for the past two years during which the payments unit has moved more aggressively into stores and mobile devices.

In a blog post, eBay Chief Executive John Donahoe said Marcus was leaving behind a strong leadership team and PayPal was on track to meet its outlook for 2015. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Marguerita Choy)