SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 EBay Inc posted a 13 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as it fends off increasing competition from arch-foe Amazon.com Inc and a growing number of smaller niche retail websites.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, versus $3.88 billion a year ago and the $4.38 billion expected on average on Wall Street. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Richard Chang)