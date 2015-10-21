BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
Oct 21 EBay Inc, facing intensifying competition from Amazon.com Inc as well as from traditional retailers, reported a 2.4 percent fall in revenue in its first quarterly results since the spinoff of its PayPal payments business.
EBay's net revenue fell to $2.1 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year.
Net income fell to $539 million, or 45 cents per share, from $673 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
PayPal, formerly eBay's main growth engine, became a separate company on July 18. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* At its shareholder meeting, shareholders voted 97.93% in favour of approving the spin-out of Mason Resources Corp