* Q3 net rev $2.1 bln vs est $2.09 bln
* Adj EPS $0.43/shr vs est. $0.40
* Company raises full-year adj profit forecast
* Shares up 8.5 pct after-hours
(Adds details and comments from conference call)
By Anya George Tharakan and Lehar Maan
Oct 21 EBay Inc reported a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year
adjusted profit forecast, helping to allay concerns about the
company's prospects following the spinoff of PayPal, its main
engine of growth.
EBay, whose shares were up 8.5 percent after-hours on
Wednesday, faces intensifying competition from rivals such as
Amazon.com Inc as well as from retailers such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc that are boosting their online
presence.
PayPal Holdings Inc, a leader in the fast-growing
payment processing market, became a separate company on July 18.
"The worst case scenario kind of came off the table," said
Steve Weinstein, a senior analyst at ITG Investment Research.
"I think the Street was preparing for something really bad."
Instead, the company raised its forecast for adjusted profit
from continuing operations for the full year to $1.80-$1.82 per
share from $1.72-$1.77. Analysts on average were expecting a
profit of $1.78 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The increase reflects earnings performance in the second
quarter as well as the repurchase of shares and a more favorable
tax rate, Chief Financial Officer Scott Schenkel said on a call.
EBay added a net 8 million new active buyers in the three
months ended Sept. 30 compared with a year earlier.
But while this was an increase of 5 percent, it was a far
cry from the double-digit growth rates achieved until about two
years ago.
Ebay has had to work hard to win back user confidence after
a security breach in May last year compromised the data of about
145 million customers.
The company was also hurt by a change in Google's algorithm,
which pushed its results lower in search rankings.
EBay's net income fell to $539 million, or 45 cents per
share, from $673 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, excluding items the company earned 43 cents per
share, beating the average estimate of 40 cents.
Net revenue fell to $2.1 billion from $2.15 billion but was
up about 5 percent after excluding changes in currency rates.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $2.09 billion.
Gross merchandise volume fell 2 percent including the effect
of currency but grew 6 percent on an forex-neutral basis.
"We are not settling comfortably into a 5 percent or 6
percent growth rate. We are not satisfied with that," a company
executive said on the call.
Up to Wednesday's close of $24.21, eBay's shares had fallen
about 13 percent since July 17. PayPal's shares dropped about 18
percent.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ted Kerr)