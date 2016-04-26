April 26 EBay Inc reported a 3.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue as strong demand more than made up for the impact of a strong dollar.

Net income fell to $482 million, or 41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $626 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.14 billion from $2.06 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)