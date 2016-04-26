Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 EBay Inc reported a 3.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue as strong demand more than made up for the impact of a strong dollar.
Net income fell to $482 million, or 41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $626 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.14 billion from $2.06 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag