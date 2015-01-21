Jan 21 Online retailer Ebay Inc said it plans to cut about 2,400 positions, or 7 percent of its workforce across eBay marketplaces, PayPal, and eBay enterprise in the current quarter to simplify its organizational structure.

The company also said it will explore strategic options for eBay enterprise, including a sale or an IPO.

EBay's net income rose to $936 million, or 75 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $850 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.92 billion from $4.53 billion, boosted by its PayPal payments unit and higher holiday sales.

EBay said in September it would spin off PayPal in 2015, freeing the unit from the slower-growing traditional e-commerce business to allow it to strike deals in the rapidly evolving payments space. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)