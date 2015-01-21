Jan 21 Online retailer Ebay Inc said it
plans to cut about 2,400 positions, or 7 percent of its
workforce across eBay marketplaces, PayPal, and eBay enterprise
in the current quarter to simplify its organizational structure.
The company also said it will explore strategic options for
eBay enterprise, including a sale or an IPO.
EBay's net income rose to $936 million, or 75 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $850 million,
or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $4.92 billion from $4.53 billion, boosted by
its PayPal payments unit and higher holiday sales.
EBay said in September it would spin off PayPal in 2015,
freeing the unit from the slower-growing traditional e-commerce
business to allow it to strike deals in the rapidly evolving
payments space.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)