UPDATE 2-Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
MOSCOW, May 6 Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings , for failing to give its contact details to the Russian communications watchdog.
April 22 E-commerce company eBay Inc reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher revenue in its payments business, which includes PayPal.
PayPal is set to be spun off later this year.
EBay reported net income of $626 million, or 51 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of $2.33 billion, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $4.45 billion from $4.26 billion.
Revenue from the company's payments business rose about 14 percent to $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen