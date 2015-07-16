July 16 E-commerce company eBay Inc reported a 7 percent jump in net revenue, boosted by higher demand in the PayPal Holdings Inc payments business it plans to spin off on Friday.

The company also announced an additional $1 billion share buyback program.

Net income fell to $83 million, or 7 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $676 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $4.38 billion from $4.10 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)