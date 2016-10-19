Oct 19 Ebay Inc reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as changes to its platform attracted more buyers.

The company, known best as an auction site, said its revenue rose to $2.22 billion from $2.10 billion.

Net income fell to $413 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $539 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

EBay has been offering a bigger selection of products and more brands and requiring sellers to give more details on products to attract younger shoppers and better compete with Amazon.com Inc and brick-and-mortar retailers that are beefing up their online presence. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)