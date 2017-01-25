Jan 25 EBay Inc reported 3.1 percent
rise in quarterly revenue for the holiday period, offering a
bright spot for investors as the company's revamped online
marketplace attracted more buyers and helped sell more products.
Ebay has been revamping its platform to help it compete
better with bigger e-commerce rival Amazon.com Inc as
well as traditional retailers.
The company's net income rose to $5.94 billion, or $5.30 per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $477 million,
or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
The boost in net income was driven by a non-cash $4.6
billion income tax benefit related to a legal structure
realignment, mostly impacting its international entities.
Revenue rose to $2.40 billion from $2.32 billion, compared
with the average analysts' estimate of $2.40 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)