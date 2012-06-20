MOSCOW, June 20 EBay has appointed
Vladimir Dolgov, a former Google manager and once the
chief executive of Russia's biggest online retailer Ozon, to
head its Russian marketplaces business as part of a plan to
strengthen its foothold in Europe's biggest internet market.
The U.S. online auction and fixed-price sales giant launched
a Russian-language website just over two years ago, but has yet
to make serious inroads in a market dominated by local firms
such as Ozon.
"Vladimir's appointment in the newly-created position
reflects the increasing importance of the Russian market to
eBay, and demonstrates eBay's commitment to growing its business
in Russia," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Dolgov had been the Russia head of Google, Russia's
No.2 search engine behind home-grown Yandex, since
2005. He was the CEO of Ozon - known as Russia's answer to
Amazon - earlier in the decade.
Russia's e-commerce market rose 30 percent last year to 320
billion roubles ($9.87 billion) and is expected to grow further
on the back of rising broadband use in a country where internet
penetration stands at just over 40 percent.
Russia last year overtook Germany as the biggest internet
market in Europe by number of users and has been attracting a
growing number of internet investors.
Ozon sealed the biggest private investment in Russia's
e-commerce market last September when it secured funding of $100
million from a consortium including Japanese online retailer
Rakuten.
The appetite for Russian online stocks was also highlighted
by oversubscribed initial public offerings by Yandex and Mail.Ru
Group which raised nearly $2.5 billion between them
in 2010 and 2011.