By Deepa Seetharaman
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 21 EBay Inc's plans
to break up into three different companies could accommodate
would-be suitors, signaling a potential merger fight after the
breakup.
The company plans to spin off its payments division, PayPal,
from its core marketplace division in the second half of the
year, making two standalone publicly traded companies that some
analysts say could be worth more than the combined entity.
On Wednesday, eBay added that it will sell or prepare a
public offering of its eBay Enterprise unit, which the company
bought for $2.4 billion roughly four years ago.
The announced moves are intended to give each business the
ability to consider all their alternatives, including a sale,
eBay Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe said.
"No one knows what's going happen down the road," Donahoe
said in an interview on Wednesday, after eBay reported
fourth-quarter earnings. "But each business will have the
flexibility they need to do what they need to do to win."
The moves come as Wall Street analysts question how long
eBay and PayPal can withstand growing competition from online
rivals such as Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc and
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, as well as retailers such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc which are investing in their own
e-commerce and payments platforms.
As part of the moves announced on Wednesday, eBay agreed to
adopt a number of corporate governance changes championed by
activist investor Carl Icahn that would limit PayPal board's
ability to prevent a takeover once it splits from eBay.
Any investor who owns 20 percent of PayPal will be able to
call special meetings of shareholders, Icahn said in a separate
statement that coincided with eBay's release. EBay also outlined
plans to cut 7 percent of its workforce, or 2,400 positions, in
the current quarter.
"I don't think that is the primary goal, but in general
these moves could make for a cleaner, or more attractive, merger
or acquisition," said Baird analyst Colin Sebastian, who has
previously said Google could be a suitor for eBay.
The eBay Marketplaces unit is now going after so-called
"avid" shoppers hungry for a bargain. Its enterprise division,
which advises companies on how to grow online, will strengthen
its relationships with top retailers and brands.
Potential buyers of eBay Enterprise include companies
focused on building ties with other businesses, such as
Salesforce.com Inc, IBM Corp, Demandware Inc
, Adobe Systems Inc or startup Bigcommerce,
some experts said.
Salesforce declined to comment, while the other companies
were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)