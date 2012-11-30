By Tom Bergin
LONDON Nov 30 Britain and Germany may have
missed out on a combined $1 billion in sales tax since online
marketplace eBay picked a tiny Luxembourg office as its
base for EU sales, a shift that lawmakers say should now be
investigated.
EBay's nomination of Luxembourg unit eBay Europe Sarl - with
a staff of nine - as its provider of services to EU clients
allows it to charge customers in Europe a low rate of sales tax,
often known as Value Added Tax, helping it to compete against
rivals.
However, the unit doesn't actually receive the money from
sales. Instead, eBay said it continues to channel revenues
through a Berne-based unit, allowing the company also to benefit
from what Swiss tax lawyers say is the most competitive
corporate income tax regime in Europe.
EU rules allow companies to establish subsidiaries in
Luxembourg and levy VAT at Luxembourg's low VAT rate on sales to
customers across the bloc.
However, the rules also allow individual EU taxmen to
challenge any claim to Luxembourg residence, and the right to
charge Luxembourg VAT, in their domestic courts, if the taxman
feels a Luxembourg-based subsidiary does not have sufficient
staff or assets to support its claim to be the true supplier of
goods or services.
Tax experts say eBay's arrangement, which appears to give
eBay the best of both income and sales tax worlds, could be open
to challenge, and lawmakers in the UK and Germany want their
taxmen to investigate.
"I hope that HMRC (UK tax authority Her Majesty's Revenue
and Customs) takes note ... and takes prompt action," said
Margaret Hodge, member of parliament and chairman of the Public
Accounts Committee (PAC), which monitors government finances.
"I will be seeking assurance that they are, next time we
take evidence from HMRC," she added. Officials from HMRC are due
to testify to the PAC in early December as part of the
committee's investigation into tax matters.
Sven Giegold, member of the European Parliament for
Germany's Green Party, said he wanted the German tax authorities
to "have a very critical look at this".
It is common for companies to seek to reduce their tax
bills, and a number of multinationals have established bases in
Luxembourg so they can charge customers lower levels of VAT.
EBay said it was confident it met all its tax liabilities in
the UK and elsewhere.
"In all countries and at all times, eBay is fully compliant
with national, EU and international tax rules (including the
OECD) including the remittance of VAT to the appropriate
authorities," an eBay spokesman said in an emailed statement.
The UK, German, French and Luxembourg tax authorities
declined to comment on eBay, citing rules on taxpayer
confidentiality.
LOWER THRESHOLD
Big companies' tax practices have risen to the top of the
political agenda in Europe in the past year, with lawmakers
growing increasingly frustrated with the way in which companies
such as search engine company Google pay almost no
income tax in countries where they have billions of dollars in
sales.
The companies escape liability for income taxes in countries
like the UK by arguing the value created by their business, and
therefore the location where the profit should be realised, is
not the place where the customer resides, but rather in the
location where the intellectual property underpinning the
product or service is based.
Chas Roy-Chowdhury, head of taxation at the Association of
Chartered Certified Accountants, said this was a valid economic
argument and that if, for example, HMRC wants to claim more
income tax from Google, it has to prove the company is
generating more value in the UK than it is declaring.
This would require a thorough deconstruction of its business
model and supply chain.
However, it is easier to establish liability to VAT, since
this tax hinges simply on the location of the buyer and seller.
"The threshold is lower," said Simon Newark, head of VAT at
accountants UHY Hacker.
"There are a lot more aspects for HMRC to challenge in VAT
than in direct (income) tax."
For tax purposes, the EU deems eBay's online platform an
"electronically supplied service", a category that also covers
e-Books and music downloads.
Under EU rules, suppliers of such services based within the
bloc are supposed to charge EU customers VAT at the rate
prevailing in the country where the supplier is based.
A number of suppliers of electronic services, including
Amazon.Com Inc and Apple Inc's iTunes have
established European headquarters in Luxembourg to enable them
to charge customers lower VAT rates than prevail in their
customers' countries.
Luxembourg has traditionally charged the lowest standard VAT
rates in the European Union. Its 15 percent rate compares with
rates of 19-25 percent in most other EU members.
By charging customers VAT at Luxembourg's rate eBay is
better able to compete with rivals based elsewhere in the EU,
such as Britain's eBid, which must charge customers VAT at the
standard UK rate of 20 percent.
However, to be entitled to charge Luxembourg rates, a
company has to be able to prove in British, German or EU courts
that it is genuinely based in the Grand Duchy.
Companies selling to EU customers from outside the EU - as
eBay was until the 2007 nomination of eBay Europe Sarl as
supplier to EU clients - must charge European customers VAT at
the rate prevailing in the country where the customer resides,
and to pay that VAT to the taxman in the customer's country.
There is no definitive checklist that determines the true
base of a company and any decision by a national court can be
challenged in the European Court of Justice. In the UK, HMRC
said it approached the matter on a case-by-case basis, and
disputes are often resolved in court.
"HMRC will challenge any arrangements where it is claimed
that supplies are made from a particular country but the
business does not have the necessary resources to make those
supplies," a spokesman said.
EUROPE EXPANSION
EBay, which is headquartered in San Jose, California, moved
into Europe in 1999 when it established eBay International in
Berne. Switzerland's low income tax regime for foreign companies
was highly beneficial for the auction site. "We do have a very
favourable international tax structure," then-Chief Financial
Officer Rajiv Dutta told analysts in 2002 when asked how the
company managed to pay such low taxes on its non-U.S. income.
The Swiss base also meant, initially, that the company
didn't have to charge EU customers VAT. But in 2003, Brussels
changed the rules, which forced eBay to charge EU sellers on its
platform VAT based on their residence. The VAT gathered was
remitted to the tax authority in the customer's country.
Not all customers are charged VAT. Most medium-sized and big
businesses are legitimately exempted from paying VAT on some
purchases, such as eBay seller fees.
EBay's Swiss-based European public relations head declined
to say what portion of its EU customers were liable to be
charged VAT. James Cordwell, equities analyst at Atlantic
Equities, estimated that such customers accounted for 40-50
percent of sales in Europe.
Since the 2007 creation of its Luxembourg operation, eBay
has had German fee revenues of $6.1 billion and UK revenues of
$5 billion, its annual accounts show.
If the services were supplied from Switzerland or another
non-EU country, and assuming only half of customers should have
been charged VAT, EU rules would have obliged eBay to collect
$580 million in VAT for the German taxman and $500 million in
VAT for HMRC since 2007.
EBay's entitlement to charge Luxembourg VAT on sales and to
pay this to the Luxembourg taxman rests on being able to prove
in court that eBay Europe Sarl is the provider of services to EU
clients.
But despite German and UK fee income of $3.1 billion last
year, eBay Europe Sarl recorded turnover of only 5 million euros
in 2011.
John Hemming, an MP with the Liberal Democrats, the junior
partner in the British coalition government, said the fact
eBay's sales revenues did not go through the Luxembourg unit
undermined the claim that it was the true provider of services
to EU clients.
"If it's a real transaction, you would expect the money to
pass with it, and not pass someplace else," he said.
Rather than going to Luxembourg, the money generated from
customers continues to go to Berne-based eBay International AG,
a spokeswoman said.
When Reuters visited in mid November, staff at the
Luxembourg office, just opposite the central post office,
declined to discuss what operations the unit conducted for eBay.
By contrast, Amazon and iTunes do report their sales of
ebooks and music downloads to EU customers through their
Luxembourg units.
Prem Sikka, professor of accounting at Essex University,
along with Newark and Roy-Chowdhury said a cash trail through a
unit was one of the key factors used as evidence that the unit
was the true supplier of a service.
UK and German tax authorities could argue that the shift in
eBay's supply base to Luxembourg from Berne was therefore not
genuine. If successful, they could claim back the VAT lost.
EBay declined to say why it channelled sales through
Switzerland. Tax advisors say the country can still offer some
companies lower tax rates than other European low-tax
jurisdictions such as Ireland and Luxembourg.
Indeed, EBay's closest rival Amazon, which channels about
half its non-U.S. earnings through Luxembourg, reported average
income tax on overseas earnings of 6 percent in the past four
years. EBay paid just 3 percent over the same period.