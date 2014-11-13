BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 EBC Solicitors SA :
* Said on Wednesday it reported Q3 revenue of 1.1 million zlotys
* Said Q3 operating profit was 142,457 zlotys
* Said Q3 net loss was 179,131 zlotys
* There were no comparative figures as Q3 2013 results were not consolidated
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals