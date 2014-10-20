BRIEF-Magyar Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.05
* Net interest and dividend income increased $429,000 to $4.5 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qahewb) Further company coverage:
Oct 20 EBC Solicitors SA :
* Says its unit EBC Incubator Sp. z o.o. together with originator establishes Rendering Max Sp. z o.o.
* Says EBC Incubator Sp. z o.o. will acquire 49 percent in Rendering Max for 670,000 zlotys
* Says Rendering Max will be engaged in 3D rendering Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Net interest and dividend income increased $429,000 to $4.5 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qahewb) Further company coverage:
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday: ** Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash, to expand its fast-growing portfolio of prepared foods. ** Straight Path Communications Inc said it received a $104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company", topping AT&T Inc's o