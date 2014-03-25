STUTTGART, March 25 Germany's Eberspaecher
Group, a maker of exhaust systems, on Tuesday said it was
cooperating with European Union authorities probing potential
antitrust behavior.
"I can confirm that we are part of an investigation by the
European Commission," a spokeswoman for the company said.
The European Commission on Tuesday said European Union
antitrust regulators had raided several auto exhaust systems
makers on suspicion the companies may have taken part in a
cartel and abused their market position.
Eberspaecher, which is based in Esslingen, near Stuttgart,
has around 7,300 employees and generated sales of more than 2.8
billion euros ($38.59 billion) in 2012.
($1 = 0.7255 Euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)