By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT Dec 15 Family-owned German car parts
maker Eberspaecher has attracted interest from private equity
groups and industry players for its exhaust business in a deal
that may value the unit at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion), people familiar with the matter said.
Eberspaecher is set to receive bids for a majority stake in
the business next week, one of the sources said, while it will
hold on to its heating and air conditioning business.
Buyout groups such as Triton, PAI Partners, KPS and 3i
are expected to hand in offers for the unit, they added.
Exhaust specialists like U.S.-based Tenneco and
France's Faurecia are also looking at the issue but
the two companies are unlikely to submit bids, they said.
Tenneco could find it hard to increase its market share in
the exhaust business segment due to antitrust scrutiny while
Faurecia would mainly consider a break-up deal for part of the
Eberspaecher exhaust business, one of the sources said.
Eberspaecher, Germany's 10th biggest car parts maker,
supplies parts to Daimler, BMW and
Volkswagen and is benefiting from the latter's
emmissions scandal as demand for state-of-the-art exhaust
technology has increased of late.
Spokesmen at Eberspaecher, Tenneco and Triton declined to
comment. Faurecia, KPS, PAI Partners and 3i were not immediately
available for comment.
Based in Esslingen in southern Germany, Eberspaecher's
exhaust unit could be valued at between 900 million euros and
1.2 billion euros, a multiple of between five and seven times
its expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 180 million euros in 2015.
The company had core earnings of 130 million euros last
year.
Its peers trade at a multiple of about five times their
expected core earnings, a level that potential buyers are
willing to offer, while the family owners are hoping for a
valuation of up to seven times, the people said.
In the aftermath of the global financial crisis,
Eberspaecher's sales slumped 40 percent in 2009. But it has
rebounded although ongoing expenses to restructure, in
particular the Exhaust Technology division, have weighed on
profit.
Eberspaecher, which has 8,400 employees and in its fiscal
2014 generated 3.6 billion euros in sales, has cut jobs in
Sweden and Germany to offset a slump in demand in Europe. It has
also overhauled its commercial vehicle exhaust business to help
truckmakers meet the mandatory Euro 6 emissions standard.
($1 = 0.9092 euros)
(Additional reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Keith
Weir)