Nov 11 Ebix Inc's shareholder Barington
Capital Group has urged the software maker's board to improve
oversight to enhance the company's credibility with investors
and regulators.
Ebix, which provides software to the insurance industry, has
been the subject of various investigations and lawsuits brought
by shareholders over the past two years.
The investment firm wants Ebix to appoint new independent
directors and has suggested candidates for the positions in a
letter to the company's chief executive.
Ebix's shares were up 2.5 percent at $16 in late morning
trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)