Nov 11 Ebix Inc's shareholder Barington Capital Group has urged the software maker's board to improve oversight to enhance the company's credibility with investors and regulators.

Ebix, which provides software to the insurance industry, has been the subject of various investigations and lawsuits brought by shareholders over the past two years.

The investment firm wants Ebix to appoint new independent directors and has suggested candidates for the positions in a letter to the company's chief executive.

The investment firm wants Ebix to appoint new independent directors and has suggested candidates for the positions in a letter to the company's chief executive.