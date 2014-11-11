(Adds details)
Nov 11 Ebix Inc shareholder Barington
Capital Group said the insurance software maker needs new
independent directors to improve oversight and suggested four
candidates.
The company's shares rose about 4 percent in midday trading
on Tuesday.
Ebix has been the subject of various investigations and
lawsuits brought by shareholders over the past two years.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc in June 2013 dropped its
plans to buy Ebix, after U.S. regulators opened an investigation
into alleged misconduct by the company.
Barington said in a letter to Ebix CEO Robin Raina that it
represented a group of shareholders, including its affiliates
and Ancora Advisors LLC, that collectively owns a significant
stake in the company.
The four candidates suggested by the activist shareholder
included its Chief Executive James Mitarotonda.
Barington had joined Starboard Value LP in convincing Darden
Restaurants Inc shareholders to replace the entire board
of the Olive Garden parent in October.
Ebix's shares were up at 3.5 percent at $16.15 on the
Nasdaq.
Up to Monday's close, the stock had gained 6.1 percent since
the beginning of the year, underperforming the 10.3 percent rise
in the broader S&P 500 Index.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)