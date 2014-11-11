(Adds details)

Nov 11 Ebix Inc shareholder Barington Capital Group said the insurance software maker needs new independent directors to improve oversight and suggested four candidates.

The company's shares rose about 4 percent in midday trading on Tuesday.

Ebix has been the subject of various investigations and lawsuits brought by shareholders over the past two years.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc in June 2013 dropped its plans to buy Ebix, after U.S. regulators opened an investigation into alleged misconduct by the company.

Barington said in a letter to Ebix CEO Robin Raina that it represented a group of shareholders, including its affiliates and Ancora Advisors LLC, that collectively owns a significant stake in the company.

The four candidates suggested by the activist shareholder included its Chief Executive James Mitarotonda.

Barington had joined Starboard Value LP in convincing Darden Restaurants Inc shareholders to replace the entire board of the Olive Garden parent in October.

Ebix's shares were up at 3.5 percent at $16.15 on the Nasdaq.

Up to Monday's close, the stock had gained 6.1 percent since the beginning of the year, underperforming the 10.3 percent rise in the broader S&P 500 Index. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)