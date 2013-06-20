June 19 Ebix Inc said it will not be
bought by a Goldman Sachs Group Inc affiliate after the
insurance software provider received a letter from a U.S
regulator regarding an investigation into allegations of
misconduct.
An affiliate in Goldman's merchant bank had agreed to buy
Ebix, which had been a target of allegations from short-sellers
about inaccuracies in its financial statements, for $743 million
last month.
Ebix said the termination was the result of a letter
received by the company on June 14 from the U.S. Attorney for
the Northern District of Georgia.
The company said it intends to continue to evaluate
strategic options.