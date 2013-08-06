Aug 6 Ebix Inc on Tuesday said
allegations that it was involved in money laundering were false,
after its shares tumbled on a Bloomberg report that federal
investigators were reviewing the insurance software maker's
cross-border financial transactions.
A former Ebix executive was asked by the FBI about the
company's wiring of funds to operations in locations such as
India, Sweden and Singapore, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with knowledge of the matter. (link.reuters.com/jaz22v)
Ebix said in a statement that the Bloomberg article was
"erroneous" and that "allegations of money laundering were
false, inaccurate and likely to cause significant financial harm
to Ebix shareholders."
A spokesman at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta did not
comment on the matter, while Bloomberg was not immediately
available for comment.
Ebix shares fell as much as 30 percent to a low of $8.31
before closing down 7.5 percent at $10.91 on the Nasdaq.
The Bloomberg report comes after Ebix said in June that its
planned merger with an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
was canceled after U.S regulators started an
investigation into allegations of misconduct at the company.
The report said one area of interest to FBI agents and
attorneys for the Securities and Exchange Commission was Ebix's
largest investor, the Rennes Foundation.
Ebix said on Monday it had no business or transactional
relationship with any company affiliated with the Rennes
Foundation except as an investor of the company.
Liechtenstein-based Rennes owned 9.6 percent of the company's
stock, as of July 9.
The lead director of Rennes Foundation, Rolf Herter, was not
immediately available for comment. Herter is also on the Ebix
board.
Ebix has been dogged by allegations from short-sellers about
inaccuracies in its financial statements since 2011.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)