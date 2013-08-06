(Adds Bloomberg spokeswoman's comment)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Aug 6 Ebix Inc said allegations that it
was involved in money laundering were false, after its shares
tumbled on a Bloomberg report that federal investigators were
reviewing the insurance software maker's cross-border financial
transactions.
A former Ebix executive was asked by the FBI about the
company's wiring of funds to operations in locations such as
India, Sweden and Singapore, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with knowledge of the matter. (link.reuters.com/jaz22v)
Ebix said in a statement on Tuesday that the Bloomberg
article was "erroneous" and that "allegations of money
laundering were false, inaccurate and likely to cause
significant financial harm to Ebix shareholders."
A spokesman at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta did not
comment on the matter. A Bloomberg spokeswoman said the news
agency stood by its report.
Ebix shares fell as much as 30 percent to a low of $8.31
before closing down 7.5 percent at $10.91 on the Nasdaq.
The Bloomberg report comes after Ebix said in June that its
planned merger with an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
was canceled after U.S regulators started an
investigation into allegations of misconduct at the company.
The report said one area of interest to FBI agents and
attorneys for the Securities and Exchange Commission was Ebix's
largest investor, the Rennes Foundation.
Ebix said on Monday it had no business or transactional
relationship with any company affiliated with the Rennes
Foundation except as an investor of the company.
Liechtenstein-based Rennes owned 9.6 percent of the company's
stock, as of July 9.
The lead director of Rennes Foundation, Rolf Herter, was not
immediately available for comment. Herter is also on the Ebix
board.
Ebix has been dogged by allegations from short-sellers about
inaccuracies in its financial statements since 2011.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)