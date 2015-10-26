DAKAR, Oct 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Foreign
military personnel played a crucial role in stemming the Ebola
outbreak in Liberia and Sierra Leone, researchers said on
Monday, but warned against treating their intervention as a
blueprint for future humanitarian crises.
Military help was required as health systems in Liberia and
Sierra Leone were ill-equipped and many aid agencies withdrew
staff and halted operations when the outbreak began, University
of Sydney researchers said.
More than 5,000 troops from the United States, United
Kingdom, China, Canada, France and Germany were deployed in
2014, mainly training local health workers and building Ebola
treatment units, according to the Saving Lives report.
Yet poor coordination between governments, aid agencies and
armed forces and a lack of understanding of their roles may have
hindered the Ebola response, researcher Adam Kamradt-Scott said.
"There is a risk of causing confusion and unintended harm,"
the report's lead author told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Some people said they did not understand why soldiers
carried guns when they were "fighting a disease", according to
the report, which was based on interviews with health and aid
workers, military personnel, and government and U.N. officials.
One military officer said aid agencies were more preoccupied
with "their reputation" than supporting armed forces, while some
respondents said foreign military personnel were too risk-averse
and their confinement to barracks alienated local people.
The use of foreign troops was well received by most people
interviewed, but they might not be welcomed in other countries
and could exacerbate future humanitarian crises, Kamradt-Scott
warned.
"The response that we saw in Ebola may not serve as a great
blueprint for future operations, and we need to do more work to
identify when and where militaries are called upon to assist."
"LAST RESORT"
The magnitude of the outbreak and the slow international
response meant foreign military involvement was a "last resort",
aid agencies told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) was widely criticized
for its slow response and admitted serious failings in its
handling of the Ebola crisis earlier this year.
"The crisis was simply too big for humanitarian agencies to
deal with on their own," said Elodie Schindler, spokeswoman for
the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Africa.
Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) called on world leaders last
year to deploy civilian and military medical teams, in an
"exceptional response to an unprecedented outbreak", MSF senior
humanitarian specialist Michiel Hofman said.
"It is too early to judge the medical impact of the foreign
military... but the call of desperation as a last resort
unleashed a wave of international support," Hofman said.
Kamradt-Scott called for clarification of when outside
military help should be sought in future.
"Do we only call on the military when everything else has
failed? Or is there a threshold before that we can use?
"We shouldn't have to wait until the situation is dire, out
of control, and large numbers of people are dying, which is
effectively what happened with the Ebola outbreak," he said.
The world's worst recorded Ebola outbreak has infected more
than 28,000 people and killed 11,300 in Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone since it began in December 2013.
It was believed to be coming under control, but the case of
Scottish nurse Pauline Cafferkey, the Ebola survivor who had an
apparently life-threatening relapse, has revived fears about the
prospects for the 17,000 survivors.
