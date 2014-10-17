(Adds details from health authorities)
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON Oct 17 The Pentagon was gripped by
an Ebola scare on Friday after a woman vomited in a parking lot,
triggering authorities to send in a HazMat team and shut off
part of the military complex before concluding she did not have
the deadly virus.
The Pentagon initially said in a statement that the woman
indicated she had "recently visited Africa."
But her employer told Reuters she had not traveled abroad
recently and local county health authorities later acknowledged
that her travel history had been uncertain.
"Based on the public health investigation, which included
the travel history of a woman who became ill this morning in a
Pentagon parking lot ... medical authorities are confident that
she does not have Ebola," the local health authorities said in a
statement.
The public health investigation also included questioning of
the woman by medical staff, they said.
There has been mounting alarm in the United States about the
risks from Ebola after two nurses who cared for an Ebola patient
in Texas contracted the virus. Ebola has killed more than 4,500
people, mostly in West Africa.
The incident outside the Pentagon triggered emergency
protocols. The Arlington County Fire Department sent emergency
medical aid and a HazMat response team, and the Pentagon closed
down part of the parking lot and one of its entrances.
Since the woman had briefly boarded a bus before falling
ill, the vehicle and its passengers were stopped for about four
hours, one passenger recounted to Reuters. The passengers
included uniformed Marines headed to a Marine Corps ceremony
attended by top brass and U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel.
The Pentagon later said the passengers were being screened.
"An investigation of this person and her illness led
investigators to believe at the time that they were potentially
dealing with a person with an infectious disease," it said.
