ABIDJAN May 26 Five people have died in Sierra Leone's first confirmed outbreak of Ebola virus, the World Health Organisation said on Monday.

"Preliminary information received from the field indicates that one laboratory-confirmed case and five community deaths have been reported from Koindu chiefdom," the WHO said in a statement on its website.

Ebola, a haemorrhagic fever with a fatality rate of up to 90 percent, has killed more than 100 people in neighbouring Guinea and Liberia since March. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Heinrich)