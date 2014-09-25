BRIEF-Asymchem Laboratories Tian Jin's unit signs supply contract worth $99.8 mln
* Says unit Asymchem Inc signs five-year supply contract worth $99.8 million
MADRID, Sept 25 A Spanish Roman Catholic priest suffering from the Ebola virus has died, Madrid health authorities said on Thursday.
Manuel García Viejo had been repatriated from Sierra Leone on Sunday. (Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, writing by Elizabeth O'Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Says its medical investment management unit plans to buy 60 percent stake in three Hangzhou-based geriatric nursing hospitals for 228 million yuan