DAKAR, June 4 At least 21 people died and 37 new
cases of suspected Ebola were recorded in Guinea between May 29
and June 1, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday,
undermining the government's claims that the disease was coming
under control.
The new figures take to 328 the number of cases linked to
the disease in the West African country, of which 193 have been
confirmed by laboratory tests. In total, 208 deaths have been
linked to Ebola, making the outbreak one of the deadliest in
recent years.
Sierra Leone recorded three confirmed and 10 suspected new
cases over the same period, WHO said, highlighting the threat of
the disease taking hold elsewhere in the region.
