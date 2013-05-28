BRIEF-Perrigo Company reaffirms FY17 adj EPS view $4.15 to $4.50
* Perrigo Company PLC files first quarter 2017 form 10-Q and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
WELLINGTON May 29 New Zealand pharmaceutical and veterinary goods company Ebos Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy Australian pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor Zuellig Healthcare, known as Symbion as it expands its Australian businesses.
It said the deal was worth NZ$1.1 billion ($887 million) on an enterprise basis, but NZ$865 million in cash excluding Symbion debt.
Ebos said the cash portion of the acquisition price of NZ$$367 million would be funded by an underwritten share placement to institutional investors, a 7 for 20 pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer and an extension of EBOS' debt.
The remainder of the purchase price NZ$498 million would be funded by an issue of new EBOS shares to Zuellig.
Shares in Ebos, which were placed on a trading halt, closed on Tuesday at NZ$9.90.
($1=NZ$1.24)
(Gyles Beckford)
* Perrigo Company PLC files first quarter 2017 form 10-Q and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: