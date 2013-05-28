WELLINGTON May 29 New Zealand pharmaceutical and veterinary goods company Ebos Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy Australian pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor Zuellig Healthcare, known as Symbion as it expands its Australian businesses.

It said the deal was worth NZ$1.1 billion ($887 million) on an enterprise basis, but NZ$865 million in cash excluding Symbion debt.

Ebos said the cash portion of the acquisition price of NZ$$367 million would be funded by an underwritten share placement to institutional investors, a 7 for 20 pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer and an extension of EBOS' debt.

The remainder of the purchase price NZ$498 million would be funded by an issue of new EBOS shares to Zuellig.

Shares in Ebos, which were placed on a trading halt, closed on Tuesday at NZ$9.90.

($1=NZ$1.24)

