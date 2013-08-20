WELLINGTON Aug 20 New Zealand medical supplies and pet care company Ebos Group Ltd posted on Tuesday a 5.5 percent increase in annual net profits and said it was now in a better position to expand after acquiring Australian pharmaceutical wholesaler Symbion in May.

The company said net profit after tax for the 12 months to June 30 was NZ$29.5 million ($23.84 million) compared with NZ$27.9 million the previous year.

Ebos declared a dividend of 15 cents a share compared with last year's 20.5 cents a share.

It said it expected the performance of the enlarged group to be consistent with forecasts for the six months to Dec. 31 stated in its prospectus announced in June. Ebos acquired Symbion for NZ$1.1 billion. ($1 = 1.2372 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Miral Fahmy)