WELLINGTON Feb 19 New Zealand medical supplies
and pet care company Ebos Group Ltd said on Wednesday
it had more than tripled its half-year profit as it bedded down
its major expansion.
The company said net profit after tax for the six months to
Dec 31 was NZ$49.4 million ($41.03 million) just above guidance
of NZ$48.7 million, and last year's NZ$15 million.
The improved result reflected the company's increased size
after acquiring Australian pharmaceutical wholesaler Symbion in
May last year.
Ebos declared a dividend of 20.5 cents a share compared with
last year's 17.5 cents a share.
($1 = 1.2041 New Zealand dollars)
(Gyles Beckford, editing by David Evans)