PARIS, April 18 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said it was looking into
corruption allegations involving a Slovenian power-plant upgrade
contract with France's Alstom.
The EBRD will not unblock further funds from its 200 million
euro ($262 million) project loan without Slovenian government
guarantees but is not formally halting payments, the
intergovernmental lending institution said on Wednesday.
"At this stage we remain committed to the project," an EBRD
spokeswoman said.
Alstom had no immediate comment, a spokeswoman for the
Paris-based transport and power engineering company said.
A Slovenian anti-corruption commission report, published in
February, found a "high risk of corruption and conflict of
interest" in the tender offer to upgrade the Sostanj coal-fired
power station.
The project, awarded to Alstom in 2008, also secured a 550
million euro loan from the European Investment Bank.