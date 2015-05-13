TBILISI May 13 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will begin its annual meeting on Thursday, as its support for Ukraine and plans to start lending in Greece pushes its boundaries for risk-taking back ever further.

The EBRD, created in 1991 originally to invest in the former Soviet bloc countries of eastern Europe, holds the two-day meeting in Tbilisi, capital of Georgia, which itself is struggling after its government came close to collapse.

But it will be the effects of the standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine and the bank's move into the euro zone's most troubled member, Greece, as well as countries like Egypt that will dominate the talks.

"We are a development bank, so if we do not do risky places, why do we exist?," the bank's head Suma Chakrabarti said ahead of the meeting. "At the same time, we are a bank, so we also need to balance our risks."

In the last few years, the EBRD has expanded its reach beyond eastern Europe and ex-Soviet central Asia to include Mongolia, Turkey and economies affected directly or indirectly by the Arab Spring such as Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan.

Most recently there has been Cyprus and Greece too. But Russia, traditionally its biggest market by far, saw its lending stopped last year after the West imposed sanctions for its role in Ukraine.

Kiev's finance minister Natalie Jaresko and top Russian negotiator Sergei Storchak are both attending the meeting. Ukraine is on the brink of default, including potentially on $3 billion it owes Russia.

For the EBRD, there is also the issue of what a default by Kiev means for its own accounts, having pumped more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) into the country last year alone.

It is classed as a 'preferred creditor' in Ukraine meaning there should be no direct impact. But there could be knock-on effects with non-repayment of its loans on the rise too, and the bank is concerned about its coveted triple-A credit rating.

The EBRD "will continue to face a difficult operating environment in coming years," Moody's wrote in its most recent report, adding expansion into the southern and eastern Mediterranean region, was a "potentially volatile operating environment."

NEW FORECASTS, SIMILAR STORY

New EBRD forecasts at the meeting are likely to paint a marginally brighter picture than at the start of the year, although overall the bank's 35-country region is still facing almost no growth in 2015.

The biggest problem is Ukraine's economy, which continues to deteriorate having shrunk almost 7 percent last year. And though Russia has stabilised following an oil price rebound, it is still expected to see a 4-5 percent contraction this year.

Elsewhere, Turkey which is now the EBRD's biggest funding recipient, is growing at a steady pace of around 3 percent and the European Central Bank's money-printing programme is helping the likes of Poland and Hungary that sell into the euro zone.

The EBRD is worried about the consequences of the West's standoff with Russia. It has proved worse than expected for countries such as Kazakhstan, Moldova and Uzbekistan which rely heavily on trade with Russia and on money sent back from people who go to work their.

Concerns about Greece having to quit the euro and about U.S. interest rate hikes hang over the region too. Bank loans not being paid back remains a major problem as well, notably in the ex-Yugoslav states and in Bulgaria and Romania.

The EBRD's plans for Greece will be the other key topic at the meeting.

Chakrabarti said recently he hoped to get its first project there in place in the coming months. But with the country's future in the euro in doubt, serious questions remain about what the bank's strategy will be.

It is also part of a wider debate about the EBRD's expanding footprint and the politics that comes with it.

Greece is far from the kind of 'transitioning' developing economy the EBRD was set up to serve, the influence of its main G7 shareholders is clear in Ukraine, while moves into north Africa, Turkey and Egypt present new challenges altogether.

"The question is still very much what a 'transition' economy looks like in a post-financial crisis world," said Nomura emerging market economist Peter Attard Montalto. "The EBRD is struggling to decide what that is."

($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Editing by Hugh Lawson)