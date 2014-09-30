(For other news from Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit,
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 30 The ECB's health check of
European banks could force some lenders to rethink their
strategy in central and eastern Europe and even withdraw from
parts of the region, according to the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development's new regional banking expert.
Speaking at a Reuters summit, Lucyna Stanczak-Wuczynska said
banks like Raiffeisen and Erste in Austria
and Italy's UniCredit were all likely to be weighing
their positions after the European Central Bank's stress tests,
which are due for release shortly.
"The outcome (of the ECB's Asset Quality Review) is a very
big unknown but we expect it to have quite far-reaching
consequences in the countries in which we operate," said
Stanczak-Wuczynska, who took up the post of Director of
Financial Institutions at the EBRD this month.
"We may not exclude that, as a result of the AQR and the
stress testing, there are some strategic decisions taken by the
key players in the region with regards to their businesses."
While some countries in eastern Europe such as Poland and
Hungary are growing and have well-capitalised banks, others in
the Balkans and south eastern Europe like Croatia, which is in
its seventh year of recession, and Bulgaria and Serbia are
causing concerns.
And with the ECB's findings also likely to raise questions
about some of the parent banks' finances, those banks could
choose to up sticks and retrench to more core markets.
"We would like the big banking groups to stay committed in
the region, however, we also expect possible newcomers to come
to the market and we believe we may play a role as an important
financial investor," Stanczak-Wuczynska said.
Speaking earlier at the Bucharest leg of the Reuters summit
Raiffeisen's Romania CEO Steven van Groningen gave a similar
message.
"Consolidation is unavoidable anyway in my view," he said,
adding there was no need to have 40 banks in countries like
Romania and that ECB's AQR would not hold "any surprises" for
his bank.
Stanczak-Wuczynska said the EBRD had spoken to a number of
private equity groups in the region about potential deals and
consolidation, while 'non-performing' bad loans which are as
high as 20 percent at some banks, were also high on its agenda.
"You need to clean the NPLs (non-performing loans) it's as
simple as that."
"Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and probably Serbia as well, you
still see the trend (of NPLs) growing ... there will be a need
to address it one way or the other because it is not
sustainable," she said.
The other main cloud hanging over the region is the conflict
between Ukraine and Russia. The EBRD itself has stopped new
projects in Russia and some Central European banks that have
operations in one or both countries will be affected.
"Some of our banks in the region have a presence in these
countries. We have seen some of the announcements of Raiffeisen
recently warning about the end of year results ... so of course
it's an extremely difficult situation."
"But on the other hand, I have heard from one of the
(foreign-owned) financial institutions in Ukraine that they are
flooded with deposits because there is a huge surge for safe
institutions where people can plan their deposits."
