SARAJEVO Dec 22 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Tuesday
signed an 80 million euros ($87.44 million) loan deal with
Bosnia to help the Balkan country build two sections of a
strategic north-south highway.
The sections, between the southern villages of Pocitelj and
Buna, as well as a bypass around the central town of Zenica,
will be part of the pan-European VC corridor, linking Budapest
in the north with the Croatian port of Ploce in the south.
The 15-year loan, which includes four-year grace period,
will go to the Motorways Company of Bosnia's autonomous
Bosniak-Croat Federation, Bosnia's Finance Minister Vjekoslav
Bevanda said.
It will carry an interest of six-month Euribor plus 1
percent, Bevanda said, adding that Bosnia will set aside 16.2
million euros for the project. The construction of the two
sections, stretching to a total length of some 11 kilometres,
will be completed in 2019.
"The development of Corridor VC is a strategic priority...
as the work supports national economic development and
contributes to regional integration by improving connectivity
between the capital Sarajevo, neighbouring countries and the
EU," the EBRD said in a statement.
The EBRD has so far invested more than 1.7 billion euros in
more than 122 projects in Bosnia. The Bank invests in
infrastructure development, support for small and medium-sized
firms and strengthening of the financial sector.
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
