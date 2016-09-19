* EBRD investment in Bulgaria rises to 530 mln euros this
year
* Says growth remains key challenge for eastern Europe
* Says disorderly Brexit may have negative impact on region
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Sept 19 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ready to support
Bulgaria's plans for a regional natural gas hub and will provide
financial support if the project proves viable, the bank's
president said on Monday.
Suma Chakrabarti said Bulgaria was well situated
geographically for a regional gas hub and offered the bank's
expertise to shape the project, which is also supported by the
European Commission.
"We would like to very much work with the state on trying to
scope out what would work well and what would also attract
foreign investors," he told Reuters in an interview.
Bulgaria currently meets its gas needs with imports from
Russia, but is building gas links with neighbouring Romania,
Greece, Serbia and Turkey to diversify its supplies.
Sofia plans a feasibility study for a 1.5 billion euro hub
at the Black Sea port of Varna that would store and transport
gas from Russia and the Caspian Sea to southeastern and central
Europe.
"If the feasibility study shows something is viable, then of
course we are interested, particularly with our expertise in
this area. Then I think we would be very, really solidly
interested," Chakrabarti said.
In late 2014, Russia cancelled the South Stream gas project
that aimed to transport Russian gas under the Black Sea to
Bulgaria and then to central Europe. The scrapping of South
Stream was a blow to Bulgaria, which relies almost exclusively
on Russian gas.
Russia has made no commitments to provide gas for the hub
project and the hub's scope would be limited it if failed to
attract Russian gas. Moscow has said it would consider the idea
only if it has guarantees that project would not meet obstacles
linked to EU energy rules.
The EBRD has already increased investment in the Balkan
country, encouraged by reforms in the financial and power
sectors, and expects it to reach a record 530 million
euros($592.22 million) this year, Chakrabarti said.
He said Bulgaria was likely to get about 200 million euros
in investment from the bank annually in the future, in response
to local demand from the country's economy.
Bulgaria's foreign direct investment was 990 million euros
in the first seven months of the year, down from 1.15 billion in
the same period a year ago and a far cry from 6-7 billion seen
before the global financial crisis in 2008-09, central bank data
showed.
Chakrabarti said Sofia needed to tackle corruption, improve
its judiciary and boost its administrative capacity to attract
much needed investment.
EBRD, set up in 1991 to invest in the former Soviet
economies of Eastern Europe, sees economic growth as the main
challenge for the region, along with the migrant crisis and
tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Chakrabarti said.
Additional pressure may come from Britain's decision to
leave the European Union.
"We do not know what Brexit looks like - whether it will be
orderly or disorderly. The more orderly - the less impact on the
region. The more disorderly - the more of a negative impact on
this region and beyond this region," he said.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
