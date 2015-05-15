TBILISI May 15 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Friday it was
ready to cooperate on projects with China and its newly launched
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).
In March, a number of European governments decided to become
founding members of the AIIB despite misgivings in the United
States, which fears the bank will expand China's global
influence at the expense of Western lenders.
"Our approach is to face reality and to try and work with
Chinese companies and the Chinese government," EBRD president
Suma Chakrabarti told a news conference in the Georgian capital
Tbilisi after an annual meeting of the EBRD board of governors.
He said many member countries of the EBRD, whose traditional
investment focus since its founding in 1991 has been the former
Soviet bloc, were keen to attract investment from the AIIB and
to see the London-based EBRD as a co-financer.
"We would be honoured and delighted if we could find some
projects where we could have a fresh start of co-financing with
them. I think the two institutions (the AIIB and EBRD) have
quite an interesting future together as partners."
The EBRD, set up after the collapse of communism in central
and eastern Europe, has in recent years expanded its area of
operations to include other countries including Turkey, Mongolia
and Arab countries such as Egypt and Jordan.
The EBRD last year suspended new lending to Russia,
traditionally its largest market, over the Ukraine crisis, a
move Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on
Thursday was "politically motivated".
On Friday, Chakrabarti reiterated that he did not expect to
make any new loans to Russia this year but stressed the EBRD was
keen to resume lending if the political climate improved.
"We will be ready if one day the geopolitical situation
changes and shareholders decide to ask us to go back," he said,
noting the bank saw its assets in Russia as "very important".
The EBRD has been hit by a sharp drop in both the Russian
rouble and Ukraine's hryvnia currency since Moscow's annexation
of Crimea and economic sanctions over what the West says is
Russia's support for pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Storchak linked the EBRD's 2014 net loss of 568 million
euros ($650 million) to its decision regarding Russia, but
Chakrabarti on Friday denied any such link.
