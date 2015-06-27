By Marc Jones
| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 The head of the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Saturday his
institution hoped to have its first joint projects with the new
$100 billion China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB) in place by next year.
The EBRD was set up in 1991 after the fall of the Berlin
Wall to help former communist countries, but its spread east in
recent years to countries such as Mongolia means it is likely to
overlap with the AIIB as it gets up and running.
"We are very keen to work together at the earliest possible
opportunity," EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti said in prepared
remarks to be delivered in Beijing. "We in the EBRD will be
ready to present AIIB with several projects next year ripe for
immediate co-financing."
He flagged infrastructure and energy efficiency projects as
the most obvious areas where the two could work together,
calling it "a historic opportunity" for all involved.
A total of 57 countries, including Group of 7 members
Britain, Germany and France, have joined the AIIB as founding
members, many of which are already EBRD members.
But the United States and Japan have stayed out of the
China-led venture, which is seen as a rival to the
U.S.-dominated World Bank and Japan-led Asian Development Bank,
expressing concern about the new bank's governance.
Europe appears less concerned, and the EBRD is not the only
development bank from the region courting the AIIB.
According to one European official who spoke to Reuters
recently, the European Investment Bank has also been providing
advice to China behind the scenes on governance standards and
best practice.
The EBRD's Chakrabarti added that the group's recent
meetings with the AIIB had been encouraging. Some of the new
development bank's officials also attended the EBRD's meeting
last month in Georgia.
"We are listening to their ideas and learning about their
plans," he said. "And we like what we have heard so far."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Leslie Adler)