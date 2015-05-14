* EBRD nudges up region-wide f'cast but still points to
stagnation
* Ukraine economy to plunge 7.5 pct in 2015
* Russia to shrink 4.5 pct in 2015, vs 4.8 in Jan f'cast
* Russian recession puts pressure on nearby economies
By Margarita Antidze and Marc Jones
TBILISI, May 14 New forecasts from the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development painted a marginally
brighter picture for its 35-country region on Thursday, but
predicted Ukraine's economy would now slump by a
more-than-expected 7.5 percent this year.
The EBRD, created in 1991 originally to invest in the former
Soviet bloc countries of eastern Europe, is holding its annual
meeting in the Georgian capital Tbilisi against the backdrop of
the worst East-West standoff since the Cold War.
Its latest forecasts pointed to a growing divergence in
economic fortunes across the region, with the impact of tensions
over the Ukraine overshadowing tentative signs of improvement
elsewhere.
Whereas Ukraine is expected to contract even more than it
did last year and more deeply than the 5.0 percent the EBRD
forecast in January, core economies such as Poland are expected
to pick-up on the back of record low interest rates both
domestically and in their biggest export market, the euro zone.
Russia is expected to remain in a deep recession as Western
sanctions bite, though the EBRD now sees its economy contracting
4.5 percent this year compared with 4.8 percent it forecast in
January as global oil prices rebound. That is still below last
month's IMF forecast.
"There is definitely scope for optimism especially in
countries closely tied to the euro zone," said acting EBRD Chief
Economist Hans Peter Lankes. "But the Russian recession is cause
for concern in many other economies."
In recent years, the bank expanded its reach beyond eastern
Europe and ex-Soviet central Asia to include Mongolia, Turkey
and the economies affected directly or indirectly by the Arab
Spring such as Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan.
Egypt is now expected to grow at a slightly faster 4 percent
while Turkey, where the EBRD now invests the largest proportion
of its money after it stopped lending in Russia, is expected to
track sideways at a below-par 3 percent for the next two years.
"Turkey's competitiveness with the euro zone would be
squeezed (by a lower euro) while its borrowing costs and
pressures for capital outflows would increase as U.S. monetary
policy tightens," the bank said.
RUSSIAN CHILL
The deep recession in Russia is having a
larger-than-expected effect on countries with which it has
strong economic links, including the eastern Europe, the
Caucasus and Central Asia.
Russia is expected to shrink close to 2 percent next year,
whereas almost every other country the EBRD operates in
including Ukraine is forecast to see a pick-up.
"(Russia) may face a protracted period of slow growth or
stagnation. Low oil prices and sanctions have taken their toll
on an already weak economy with deep-seated structural
problems," the EBRD said.
It raised its 2015 forecast for the central European and
Baltic states to 2.9 percent from 2.6 percent, though that was
mainly reflecting the stimulus spill over for central Europe
from the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro QE programme.
In contrast, Latvia and Lithuania, despite being euro zone
members, saw downgrades with neighbouring Estonia also flat. The
value of exports to Russia in the first two months of 2015
dropped by between 30 and 50 percent year-on-year in the three
countries.
Greece, the EBRD's newest country of operation this year, is
expected to see no growth this year. That came with an added
warning that the volatility created by its battle to stay in the
euro could have a region-wide impact in coming months.
"The EBRD's base case scenario is that Greece will 'muddle
through', avoiding drastic policy moves and with just enough
reforms to start growing and securing the continued support of
the international community," the EBRD said.
Growth in Georgia where the bank's meeting is being held but
where the government has just come close to collapse, is
expected to decelerate to 2.3 percent this year from a forecast
of 4.2 percent in January.
Belarus, which is sandwiched between Russia and Ukraine,
also remains under stress, with its forecast revised down to a
2.5 percent contraction and stagnation in 2016 in the absence of
any significant economic reforms.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Kim Coghill)