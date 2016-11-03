By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 3 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has warned of
a potentially "scary" economic hit to its bloc of countries if Britain's exit from the European
Union goes badly and fuels a backlash against market economy reform.
The development bank published new forecasts on Thursday that showed a modest upgrade to
growth this year in its 36-country region that has grown from former-communist central and
eastern Europe to include the likes of Turkey, Greece and Egypt.
Russia and Ukraine emerging out of recession should help region-wide growth of 1.6 percent
this year and 2.5 percent in 2017 and offset forecast cuts to heavyweight economies Poland and
Turkey where political uncertainty has risen.
It is the looming threat of Britain's exit from the European Union though and its possible
hit to the rest of Europe that poses the biggest threat.
"The middle of the range scenario (of Brexit effect) is not going to be catastrophic," EBRD
chief economist Sergei Guriev told Reuters, saying for most countries it would be under 1
percent of GDP.
"But the harder the Brexit the more negative the scenario. You can imagine a much tougher
impact where it would go from 1 percentage point to a few percentage points. I don't want to
scare you, (but) we have some really scary scenarios."
The real damage would happen if Britain's move fuelled anti-EU actions elsewhere and drove a
further push-back against market-based development policies.
But even a simple 'hard' Brexit, where trade is "significantly disrupted" and key EBRD
countries see EU grants cut, would be painful enough.
South-eastern Europe could see its GDP growth potential fall almost 6 percentage points
cumulatively by 2021 while Ukraine, central Europe excluding Poland and Baltic states could see
reduction of around 4.2 percentage points.
"There will be an impact on the euro zone, there will be an impact through trade, through
financial flows, through investment, through remittances," Guriev said.
"And we have an internal debate on whether this could also have an impact on reform momentum
within our countries. This is much harder to quantify."
In the shorter term, however, the uncertainty could help these developing countries by
reducing the chances of a meaningful rise in interest rates from major central banks.
A rise in oil and other commodity prices relative to the EBRD's last forecasts in May
was likely to help Russia and its neighbours, though weaker tourism, partly due to
security concerns, continue to cloud the outlook in the southern and eastern Mediterranean
(SEMED) and Turkey.
Growth in Turkey, which is now the EBRD's biggest market but has seen a strong government
clamp down following a coup attempt earlier in the year, is projected to moderate to around 3
percent in 2016-17, from around 4 per cent in the first half of 2016, as a result of weaker
outlook for investment.
Actual Current EBRD
forecast Forecast
Change
May-Nov.
2014 2015 2016 2017 2016 2017
EBRD Region 1.9 0.5 1.6 2.5 0.2 0
Central Europe and the 3.1 3.4 2.7 3 -0.4 -0.1
Baltic states1
Croatia ... -0.5 1.6 2.3 2 0.8 0.5
Estonia 2.8 1.4 1.6 2.4 -0.6 -0.2
Hungary 4 3.1 2 2.4 -0.1 0
Latvia 2.1 2.7 2.2 3.1 -0.9 -0.2
Lithuania 3.5 1.8 2.6 2.9 -0.4 -0.2
Poland 3.3 3.9 3 3.2 -0.6 -0.2
Slovak Republic 2.6 3.8 3.2 3.2 0 0
Slovenia 3.1 2.3 2.2 2.3 0.2 0
South-eastern 1.4 2.3 2.8 3 0.4 0.1
Europe1
Albania 1.8 2.8 3.3 3.5 0 0
Bosnia and 1.1 3 2.7 3 -0.3 0
Herzegovina
Bulgaria 1.3 3.6 2.8 2.8 0.3 0.3
Cyprus -1.5 1.7 2.7 2.2 1 0.2
FYR Macedonia 3.6 3.8 2.1 3 -1.1 -0.5
Greece 0.4 -0.2 0 2 0.2 -0.4
Kosovo ... 1.2 4 3.5 3.5 0.5 0
Montenegro 1.8 3.4 4 3.5 0 0.5
Romania 3.1 3.7 4.8 3.7 0.8 0.2
Serbia -1.8 0.8 2.5 2.7 0.7 0.4
Eastern Europe and the -1.7 -4.8 -0.4 1.7 -0.2 0
Caucasus
Armenia 3.6 3 2 2 0 0
Azerbaijan 2.8 1.1 -3 1 0 0
Belarus 1.7 -3.9 -3 1 0 0
Georgia 4.6 2.8 3.4 3.9 0 0
Moldova 4.8 -0.5 1.5 2.5 1.5 0.5
Ukraine -6.6 -9.9 1.5 2 -0.5 0
Turkey 3 4 3 3 -0.2 -0.4
Russia 0.7 -3.7 -0.6 1.2 0.6 0.2
Central Asia 6 3.6 2.9 3.9 -0.4 -0.1
Kazakhstan 4.3 1.2 0.7 2.4 -0.4 0
Kyrgyz 3.6 3.5 1.6 2.6 0.6 0
Republic
Mongolia 8.1 2.4 2 3.5 -1.9 -1.6
Tajikistan 6.7 6 4.5 4.1 0 0
Turkmenistan 10.3 6.5 6.5 7.1 0 0
Uzbekistan 8.1 8 6.5 6.2 0 0
Southern and Eastern 2.4 3.9 3.1 4 0.2 0
Mediterranean1,2
Egypt 2.2 4.2 3.8 4 0.5 -0.2
Jordan 3.1 2.4 2.4 2.8 -0.6 -0.5
Morocco 2.6 4.5 1.5 4.8 -0.8 0.8
Tunisia 2.3 0.8 1.5 2.5 -0.1 0
Average EEC, CA, 1.1 -2.8 0 1.7 0.4 0.1
Russia
Average CEB, SEE, SEMED, 2.6 3.5 2.9 3.2 -0.1 -0.2
Turkey
(Reporting by Marc Jones)